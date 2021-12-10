Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $94,190.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USPH stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.