Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Sells 8,207,821 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 145.20 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 669.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $2,146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

A number of analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

