Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $303.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -139.65 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.11.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

