Instem (LON:INS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $781.88

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 781.88 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 780.80 ($10.35). Instem shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.81), with a volume of 13,683 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £180.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 832.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 782.90.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 825 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($27,350.48).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

