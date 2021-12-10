Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.76 and last traded at $111.92. 1,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,476,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.