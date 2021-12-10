International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Announces Dividend of GBX 15.70

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IBT opened at GBX 738 ($9.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £303.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 731.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 729.27. International Biotechnology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 669 ($8.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 862 ($11.43).

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Patrick Magee purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($38,986.87).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) target price on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

