International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $123.57 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

