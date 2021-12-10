International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of International Seaways worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in International Seaways by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE INSW opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.25. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

