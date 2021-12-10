Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $665.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

