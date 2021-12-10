Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $677.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.45 and a 200 day moving average of $549.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

