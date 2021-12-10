Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $677.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.45 and a 200 day moving average of $549.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.
In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.