Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Trimmed by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,690,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $341.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.31 and a 200-day moving average of $333.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.