Invesco Ltd. Acquires 12,110 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after buying an additional 451,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.41 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.