Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,881 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,631,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.