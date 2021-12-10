Invesco Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.