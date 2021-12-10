Invesco Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 73.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 66.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 178.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FF stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $335.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.78.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

