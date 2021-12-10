Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 22,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,338,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.