Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Stake Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 921.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWCO opened at $35.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

