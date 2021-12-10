Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $108.75 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $111.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.