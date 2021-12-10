Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

IOVA opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

