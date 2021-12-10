IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) & AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Head to Head Survey

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 43.56% 24.89% 7.09% AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65%

77.4% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and AMREP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $138.14 million 2.11 -$356.15 million N/A N/A AMREP $40.07 million 2.57 $7.39 million $1.11 12.65

AMREP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and AMREP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats AMREP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others. The Operations Center in Israel segment operates in the following segments: real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, and others. The company was founded on April 30, 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

