iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 396.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $114.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.