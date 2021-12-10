iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Boosted by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 13.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 1,823,052 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74.

