iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.17. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,845. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.