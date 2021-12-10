iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

