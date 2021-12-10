iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 105,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.