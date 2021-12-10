iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Reduced by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,644,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

