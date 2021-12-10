iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

