ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $112.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.18.

ITT opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55. ITT has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

