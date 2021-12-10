ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 215

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.85) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITV. Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

LON ITV opened at GBX 111.05 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.77. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

