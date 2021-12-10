ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

LON ITV opened at GBX 111.90 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 206.77. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

