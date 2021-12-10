IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

