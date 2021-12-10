J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

