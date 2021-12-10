Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.