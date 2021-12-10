Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,864 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

