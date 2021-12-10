Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 611,254 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,254 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

