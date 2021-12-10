Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 98,978 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.87 and its 200-day moving average is $368.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

