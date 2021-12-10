Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

