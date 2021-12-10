James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 3,433 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

