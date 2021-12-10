James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,242 Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Transcat by 111.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

