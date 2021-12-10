James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in RH by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in RH by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in RH by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.04.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

