James Investment Research Inc. Has $392,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

