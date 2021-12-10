James Investment Research Inc. Invests $196,000 in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,553 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,912. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Anaplan stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.