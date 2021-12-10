James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,507 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

