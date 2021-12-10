Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) by 966.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,630 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 22,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

