Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.21

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2116 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 81.7% over the last three years.

JOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 47,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,047. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

