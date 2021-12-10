Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,188.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,722,000 after purchasing an additional 227,211 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

