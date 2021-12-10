Jeffrey Sine Purchases 8,000 Shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) Stock

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WE opened at $8.44 on Friday. WeWork Inc has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.