Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

