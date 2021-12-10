JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,199,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,954,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

