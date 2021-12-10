JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 358,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,091,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,227,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.